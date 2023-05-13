The Chicago White Sox versus Houston Astros game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Robert and Yordan Alvarez.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.

Houston ranks 27th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 166 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.195 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak heads to the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian

