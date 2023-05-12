Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 6-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (207.5)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the NBA on offense and 12th on defense.
- At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.