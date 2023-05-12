Friday's game features the Houston Astros (19-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-26) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Astros will look to J.P. France versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (1-3).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 10 out of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 7-9 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 19th in the majors with 161 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule