The Houston Astros (19-18) and Chicago White Sox (13-26) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the White Sox a series loss to the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France to the mound, while Michael Kopech (1-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Astros vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France heads to the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of .00, a 5.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .800 in one games this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (1-3) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Kopech heads into this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

