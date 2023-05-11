The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are the favorite (-190) in this matchup with the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 42-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is 19-7 (winning 73.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

