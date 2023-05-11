Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are the favorite (-190) in this matchup with the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 42-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas is 19-7 (winning 73.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
