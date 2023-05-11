The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. Oddsmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 42-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has a 19-7 record (winning 73.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been made an underdog 53 times this season, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

