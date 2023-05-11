The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 66 times this season, and have finished 42-24 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 19-7 (winning 73.1%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 53 games, or 45.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has a record of 9-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the over once over Seattle's most recent 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.