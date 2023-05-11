The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to watch the Stars and Kraken square off on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players