Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -213)

0.5 points (Over odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 68.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 10 73 Points 10 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.