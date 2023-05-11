Jamie Benn will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Benn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +23.

In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Benn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 78 Points 12 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.