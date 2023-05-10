Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 31 hits and an OBP of .397 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 80.0% of his games this year (24 of 30), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (23.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 56.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (69.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 36 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
