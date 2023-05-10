On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 31 hits and an OBP of .397 this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 80.0% of his games this year (24 of 30), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (23.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 56.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (69.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 36 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
