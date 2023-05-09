Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Seguin in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 9 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

