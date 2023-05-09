Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+115) in this matchup with the Stars (-135).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Kraken (+115)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 41-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas is 33-17 (winning 66.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 24 (46.2%).
- Seattle is 20-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
