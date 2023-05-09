Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers give the Stars -160 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Kraken (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+130
|-150
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|+130
|-160
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|+135
|-159
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 54 of 92 times.
- The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).
- The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Dallas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- Seattle is 8-5 when it is underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-189)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-115)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+110)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.6
|3.2
|2.7
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.