Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players