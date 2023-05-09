The Dallas Stars take the road to square off with the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 2-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch along on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players