Tuesday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 2-1.

You can watch ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken look to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players