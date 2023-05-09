Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +31).

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 48 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 9 75 Points 9 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 5

