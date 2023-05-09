MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, May 9
If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Patrick Corbin and the Nationals against Logan Webb and the Giants.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the schedule for May 9.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (1-1) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (2-1) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|CLE: Bieber
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (45.2 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|2.96
|6.9
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Luis Ortiz (0-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|COL: Seabold
|PIT: Ortiz
|8 (18.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.30
|ERA
|-
|6.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (4-0) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TB: Eflin
|BAL: Rodriguez
|5 (28 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|5.46
|10.0
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- BAL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-2) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (0-2) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|CIN: Weaver
|5 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|7.88
|7.9
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds
- NYM Odds to Win: -190
- CIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mets at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TOR: Manoah
|PHI: Nola
|7 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (42.2 IP)
|4.71
|ERA
|4.64
|7.7
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Drew Rucinski (0-2) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Clarke Schmidt (0-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|OAK: Rucinski
|NYY: Schmidt
|2 (9.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (29.1 IP)
|7.71
|ERA
|5.83
|3.9
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (2-2) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (3-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|ATL: Morton
|6 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|4.99
|ERA
|3.37
|10.0
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- BOS Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (2-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will counter with Louie Varland (0-0) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|SD: Wacha
|MIN: Varland
|6 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.2 IP)
|5.46
|ERA
|5.91
|7.5
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (2-4) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (0-2) when the teams play Tuesday.
|STL: Flaherty
|CHC: Taillon
|7 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (17 IP)
|6.29
|ERA
|4.76
|9.4
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -130
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (0-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|CHW: Giolito
|KC: Lyles
|7 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.1 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|6.47
|8.9
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- CHW Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-3) when the teams play Tuesday.
|LAD: Syndergaard
|MIL: Lauer
|6 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|6.32
|ERA
|4.40
|6.0
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers
- LAD Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-4) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (4-0) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|LAA: Ohtani
|7 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39 IP)
|2.60
|ERA
|2.54
|9.0
|K/9
|13.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-2) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|ARI: Pfaadt
|7 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.2 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|13.50
|9.8
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- MIA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to George Kirby (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|TEX: Heaney
|SEA: Kirby
|6 (29.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (37.2 IP)
|5.52
|ERA
|3.11
|9.5
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- TEX Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Corbin (1-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Webb (2-5) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|SF: Webb
|7 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (45 IP)
|5.17
|ERA
|4.40
|6.3
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
