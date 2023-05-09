Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 30 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Domi goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 10 56 Points 12 20 Goals 4 36 Assists 8

