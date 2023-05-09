Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Benn Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
- In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Benn has a point in 51 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 21 times.
- In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Benn Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|9
|78
|Points
|10
|33
|Goals
|2
|45
|Assists
|8
