In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers average just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers average fewer points per game at home (114.2) than away (116.2), but also allow fewer at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

Philadelphia allows 109.5 points per game at home, and 112.3 on the road.

The 76ers collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries