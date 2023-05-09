The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)

76ers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (213)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is playing well at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

76ers Performance Insights

Offensively, Philadelphia is the 14th-ranked squad in the league (115.2 points per game). Defensively, it is third-best (110.9 points allowed per game).

The 76ers are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 61.1% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.

