Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on May 9, 2023
Kyle Tucker is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (beginning at 9:38 PM ET).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .270/.374/.451 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has seven doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI (30 total hits).
- He's slashed .283/.394/.547 so far this year.
- Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Ohtani Stats
- The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (4-0) will make his fifth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.54), fifth in WHIP (.872), and second in K/9 (13.6).
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|3
|5
|5
|8
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 17
|2.0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 11
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has recorded 34 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashed .254/.306/.507 on the year.
- Renfroe enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .195 with two home runs and five RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
