The Los Angeles Angels (20-16) and the Houston Astros (17-18) will square off on Tuesday, May 9 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Shohei Ohtani getting the nod for the Angels and Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 2.54 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (2-4, 2.60 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

