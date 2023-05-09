How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Angels vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Astros Player Props
|Angels vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Astros Prediction
|Angels vs Astros Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Houston is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.
- The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored 153 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the fourth-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Framber Valdez (2-4) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh quality start in a row.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.