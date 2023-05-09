Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (20-16) versus the Houston Astros (17-18) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-0) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (2-4) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Astros have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (153 total, 4.4 per game).

The Astros have the fourth-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule