On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 28 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 24th in slugging.

Alvarez is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 22 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 15 games this year (53.6%), including more than one RBI in 32.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 15 games this year (53.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings