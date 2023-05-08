The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .229 with three doubles and two walks.

In six of 12 games this year (50.0%), Diaz has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.

Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings