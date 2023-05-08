Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Shane McClanahan toeing the rubber for the Rays, and Kyle Gibson getting the nod for the Orioles.

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for May 8.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0) when the clubs meet on Monday.

DET: Wentz CLE: Bibee 6 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (11 IP) 6.67 ERA 2.45 7.0 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (3-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (3-1) when the teams face off on Monday.

COL: Freeland PIT: Keller 7 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.2 IP) 3.76 ERA 3.32 6.1 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -175

-175 COL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (6-0) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Gibson (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

TB: McClanahan BAL: Gibson 7 (40 IP) Games/IP 7 (41 IP) 2.03 ERA 4.61 11.5 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 BAL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the game between the teams Monday.

OAK: Sears NYY: Cortes 6 (32 IP) Games/IP 6 (33 IP) 5.06 ERA 4.91 9.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (2-2) when the teams face off Monday.

STL: Mikolas CHC: Stroman 7 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (41.1 IP) 5.79 ERA 2.18 8.2 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7 runs

Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

LAD: Gonsolin MIL: Peralta 2 (8 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.12 4.5 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 LAD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-4) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

CHW: Cease KC: Greinke 7 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 4.58 ERA 5.25 11.0 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

CHW Odds to Win: -125

-125 KC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-1) when the clubs meet Monday.

HOU: Brown LAA: Sandoval 6 (34.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 2.60 ERA 2.93 9.3 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-1) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (4-1) for the game between the clubs Monday.

MIA: Garrett ARI: Gallen 6 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (42.2 IP) 5.81 ERA 2.53 7.5 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.

TEX: Gray SEA: Gilbert 6 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.2 IP) 4.40 ERA 4.01 5.6 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -165

-165 TEX Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (0-0) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will look to Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

WSH: Irvin SF: DeSclafani 1 (4.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (38 IP) 2.08 ERA 2.13 6.2 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

