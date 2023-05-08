On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .246.

Pena has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including nine multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 13 games this year (38.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings