Jacob Meyers -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .258.

In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

