The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is batting .129 with a double and eight walks.

In seven of 20 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

