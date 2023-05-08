Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 8 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) McCormick has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
