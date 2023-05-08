Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: BSW
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won nine of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (40.9%).
  • Houston has gone 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 55.6% chance to win.
  • In the 34 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-1).
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 9-6 5-5 12-12 13-13 4-4

