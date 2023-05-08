Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-17) versus the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 8.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval (3-1) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 22 times and won nine, or 40.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 8-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored 149 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.32 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

