Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .195 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.0 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
