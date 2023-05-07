Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this game against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 41-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.