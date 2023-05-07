Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, assigning them -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas is 30-16 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has gone 18-13, a 58.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

