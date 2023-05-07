Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-145).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+125
|-145
|-
|BetMGM
|+120
|-145
|5.5
|PointsBet
|+130
|-154
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 45 of 90 games this season.
- The Stars have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (18-6).
- The Kraken have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 38.1%, of those games.
- Dallas is 15-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (78.9% win percentage).
- Seattle has a record of 8-6 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-110)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+100)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.7
|3.5
|2.2
