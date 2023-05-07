Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 features the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Stars are the favorite (-145) in this matchup against the Kraken (+125).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 44-7-7 in those games (to record 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

