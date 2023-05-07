The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Stars-Kraken matchup can be watched on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players