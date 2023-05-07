Max Domi will be on the ice Sunday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a bet on Domi in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Domi goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Domi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 9 56 Points 12 20 Goals 4 36 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.