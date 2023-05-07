On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .267 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), with multiple hits seven times (24.1%).

In 29 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

