The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. The Devils are favored (-135) against the Hurricanes (+115).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 43 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been victorious in 12 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).

The Hurricanes have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (-143) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-133)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 2.4 3

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.4 3.7 2.1

