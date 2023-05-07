The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (49.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points conceded (110.9).

This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.

The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

