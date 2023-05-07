Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Houston Astros and starting pitcher Brandon Bielak on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 30 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 26th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 148 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Houston has the third-best ERA (3.35) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.216 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Bielak has been named the starter for the Astros and will make his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief once this year.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Dylan Cease

