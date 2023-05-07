Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (17-16) and the Seattle Mariners (16-17) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.
The probable starters are Bryce Miller for the Mariners and Brandon Bielak for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (148 total runs).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.35 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Luis Garcia vs Ross Stripling
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dylan Cease
