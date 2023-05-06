Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

In 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (50.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings