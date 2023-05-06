Kyle Tucker -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has 31 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 55th in slugging.
  • In 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with two or more RBI seven times (21.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.55).
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
